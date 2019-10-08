Kentucky zoo asks public to vote on name for elephant calf

This photo provided by Kyle L. Shepherd shows a young elephant calf born this summer at the Louisville Zoo in Louisville, Ky. The young elephant calf born this summer at a Kentucky zoo has just about everything he needs, except a name. (Kyle L. Shepherd via AP)

A young elephant calf born this summer at a Kentucky zoo has just about everything he needs, except a name.

But he's a step closer to getting one. The Louisville Zoo has announced three finalists: Fitz, Rocket and Walt.

A Monday zoo statement says that more than 15,000 names were submitted for the calf born Aug. 2.

Kristin Hays of Prospect submitted "Fitz" after her great-grandfather, who loved elephants. Tatyana Malkin's 9-year-old daughter, Sofia, asked her to submit "Rocket" to go with the zoo's recently named bongo, "Groot," both from the movie "Guardians of the Galaxy"; and Taylor Barr of Meade County submitted "Walt" after Walt Disney.

Zoo visitors can drop coins or bills in a kiosk to vote at the zoo, or vote online with credit card donations.