UND student appointed to seat after lawmaker’s resignation

A University of North Dakota political science major has been chosen to fill a Grand Forks House seat left open by the Republican incumbent who resigned to take a job in Minnesota.

Twenty-one-year-old Claire Cory was chosen by party activists Friday to fill out the remainder of Jake Blum's term, which ends next year.

Blum was first elected in 2016.

The UND junior says she has lived her entire life in House District 42, which covers northern Grand Forks. Cory says she will run to keep the seat in next year's election.

North Dakota law allows local party district organizations to choose a successor for an incumbent legislator who dies or resigns.

Activists from the departing legislator's own party are put in charge of finding a successor.