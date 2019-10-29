Driver’s license road testing available on weekends

State officials say it will begin scheduling driver's license road testing on weekends to reduce the long wait times that have been the subject of complaints.

The Department of Public Service's Driver and Vehicle Services division says it will make 3,240 more test appointments available at Twin Cities metro exam stations beginning Saturday.

In addition to the regular Monday through Friday hours, stations in Arden Hills, Eagan and Plymouth will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. through Dec. 22. The weekend hours are dedicated to road tests and won't offer other services.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press says parents started complaining last summer about long waits and having to drive long distances so their teens could take road tests. Many exam stations were booked months in advance.