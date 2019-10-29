Georgia prepares to execute man for store clerk’s killing

In this undated photo made available by the Georgia Department of Corrections, inmate Ray Jefferson Cromartie is in custody. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that 52-year-old Cromartie is scheduled to die Oct. 30. Cromartie was convicted in the April 1994 slaying of Richard Slysz at a convenience store in Thomasville, just north of the Florida border. (Georgia Department of Corrections via AP)

Prison officials in Georgia are preparing to execute a man Wednesday for the fatal shooting of a convenience store clerk 25 years ago.

Ray Jefferson Cromartie, 52, is scheduled for a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson. He was convicted of malice murder and sentenced to death for the April 1994 killing of 50-year-old Richard Slysz in Thomasville, just inside Georgia's southern border.

The state says Cromartie also shot and gravely injured another convenience store clerk a few days earlier.

Cromartie's attorneys say he insists he didn't shoot either clerk. They've asked state and federal courts to allow DNA testing that they say could prove he wasn't the shooter. The state has argued that the DNA evidence they are seeking couldn't prove his innocence.

Courts have, so far, rejected the requests for DNA testing.

Cromartie borrowed a handgun from his cousin on April 7, 1994, entered the Madison Street Deli that night and shot clerk Dan Wilson in the face, seriously injuring him, a Georgia Supreme Court summary of Cromartie's case says.

Wilson couldn't describe the person who shot him, and surveillance camera footage wasn't clear enough to conclusively identify the shooter.

Days later, on April 10, Cromartie and Corey Clark asked Thaddeus Lucas to drive them to a different store to steal beer, the summary says. Lucas parked and the other two entered the Junior Food Store.

Cromartie shot Slysz twice in the head, the summary says. Unable to open the cash register, Cromartie and Clark fled after Cromartie grabbed two 12-packs of beer.

In both cases, Cromartie told others he had shot the clerks, the summary says.

Lucas and Clark testified against Cromartie at the September 1997 trial that ended with his death sentence. Lucas and Clark each pleaded guilty to lesser charges, served prison time and were released.

Cromartie's lawyers are seeking DNA testing on evidence, including shell casings from both shootings; clothing found near the first shooting site; a package of cigarettes found near Slysz's body; and clothing samples from Slysz and from other people they say are potential shooters.

The DNA testing could prove Cromartie wasn't the shooter, his lawyers argue. If he wasn't the shooter, he couldn't be guilty of malice murder, the conviction for which he was sentenced to death, they've written in court filings.

They've also released two letters from Slysz's daughter, Elizabeth Legette, supporting the DNA testing.

A judge last month found that it's unlikely the DNA testing would lead to a different verdict. The judge also said Cromartie waited too long to ask for the testing and failed to show that he wasn't just trying to delay his execution. The Georgia Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal of that ruling.

Cromartie's attorneys filed a complaint in federal court challenging the constitutionality of the Georgia law governing post-conviction DNA testing and the way the state's courts have applied it. That filing also asked for an order to allow DNA testing. A federal judge dismissed the complaint, and an appeal is pending before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Cromartie's lawyers have also said his trial lawyers and first set of post-conviction attorneys were ineffective and failed to present evidence of his childhood trauma and abuse and resulting mental health issues during the sentencing phase of his trial. A judge denied that petition, saying it was procedurally barred because Cromartie had failed to raise those arguments in earlier petitions. Cromartie's lawyers have appealed to the state Supreme Court.

Cromartie took the unusual step of not filing a clemency petition with the State Board of Pardons and Paroles, the only authority in Georgia that can reduce a death sentence. His lawyers said he couldn't in good faith ask for a life sentence because he maintains he's innocent.

Cromartie would be the third person executed by Georgia this year. The state says it uses the sedative pentobarbital for lethal injections, but state law bars the release of any information about where the drug comes from.