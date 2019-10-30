Air National Guard’s 178th Wing to get 1st female commander

The 178th Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard is set to get its first female commander.

Col. Kimberly Fitzgerald is scheduled to assume duties as commander of the 178th Wing from Col. Gregg Hesterman during a ceremony Sunday at the Springfield Air National Guard Base.

Fitzgerald is currently vice commander of the 178th Wing. She has 26 years of service including a total of more than 4,000 flight hours as a KC-135 navigator, a KC-135 pilot, MQ-1 Predator pilot, and MQ-9 Reaper pilot. She transferred to the 178th Wing in 2011 and served as the 162nd Flying Squadron commander and Mission Support Group commander before taking on the role of vice commander.

Hesterman will serve as the director of staff for the Ohio National Guard.