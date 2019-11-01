Environmentalist finds Montana water samples contain plastic

A Montana environmentalist has found plastic pollution in half of the water samples collected statewide this summer.

The Billings Gazette reported Thursday that Environment Montana Research & Policy Center director Skye Borden traveled across the state collecting 50 samples at fishing access sites.

Borden says the results are meant to start a conversation on how to reduce plastic consumption and raise awareness.

Borden says plastic reduction options include phasing out single-use plastics, reusing plastics and encouraging businesses to eliminate unnecessary plastics.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Borden says communities could also initiate cleanup programs.

A 2016 federal report found that millions of metric tons of plastic made their way into the food chain and contaminated drinking water.

Scientists say long-term effects of plastic ingestion are unclear, but plastic chemicals could build up over time.