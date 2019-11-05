The Latest: Election sees complaints about long wait times

The Latest on Pennsylvania's election results on Tuesday (all times local):

9 p.m.

There have been reports of long voter waits in Pennsylvania as 45 of 67 counties used new voting systems.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Just after, York County apologized for long voter waits and inconveniences. The county says one machine per polling place wasn't enough and it misjudged how long it would take to scan ballot sheets.

Charlie O'Neill, the state GOP's deputy executive director, says the party fielded complaints from across the state about long wait times tied to new voting systems. O'Neill says there's been a lack of leadership from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

However, Wolf's top elections official, Kathy Boockvar, reported no widespread problems.

Wolf last year ordered counties to buy new paper-based voting systems before the 2020 presidential election as a bulwark against hacking.

7 a.m.

Pennsylvania's municipal elections feature contests for two statewide appellate judgeships, as well as some potential firsts in local contests.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Republicans and Democrats are vying on ballots statewide for two open seats on the appellate-level Superior Court.

There's also a referendum on writing specific rights for crime victims into the state constitution, although it's being challenged in court.

Philadelphia's Democratic mayor, Jim Kenney, is likely headed for another four-year term. So is Allegheny County's Democratic executive, Rich Fitzgerald.

In Pennsylvania's fifth-most populous city, the majority-Latino city of Reading (REH'-ding) is poised to elect its first Latino mayor, Democrat Eddie Moran.

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to take control in more counties surrounding Philadelphia for the first time in decades.