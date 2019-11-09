2 finalists announced for Ohio capital city police chief

Ohio's capital city has announced the two finalists for its next police chief and set a date for a community forum to introduce them.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, a Democrat, has said he wants a chief committed to increasing diversity among the ranks and lining up policing with community expectations of the department.

The finalists are Thomas Quinlan, currently the interim Columbus police chief, and Perry Tarrant, former assistant police chief in Seattle. Both will appear at a Nov. 21 forum.

The successful candidate will replace Kim Jacobs, who stepped down in February after nearly seven years. She was the division's first female chief.

The department has been under scrutiny in recent months because of problems associated with its now-disbanded vice unit.