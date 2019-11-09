Car crashes into Aiken brick wall for 3rd time in 2 years

A brick wall built nearly 100 years ago in Aiken has been damaged by a vehicle for the third time in two years.

The latest crash happened last weekend, when Aiken Police said a car caught fire after slamming into the wall around 2:05 a.m. Nov. 3.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence.

Aiken Public Safety Department Lt. Jake Mahoney told the Aiken Standard it's the third time in two years a vehicle has hit the brick wall on state Highway 19 south of downtown Aiken.

Former homeowner Sally Wyman Brodie says the wall with "Rond Point" etched into it was built in the 1920s around a historic home.

Aiken County Councilman Andrew Siders plans to talk to state officials about making the stretch of road safer.