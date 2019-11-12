South Dakota State-Tribal Relations body to meet

South Dakota's State-Tribal Relations body is meeting in Pierre to discuss ways the state can work with Native American groups.

Tuesday's meeting is the first since tension between Gov. Kristi Noem and some tribes over laws passed aimed at potential protests of the Keystone XL pipeline. Noem pushed for the laws, and the Oglala Sioux subsequently banned her from the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Rep. Shawn Bordeaux, a Democrat from Mission, says the meeting is an opportunity to discuss how the state and tribes can move forward.

South Dakota recently settled a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union over the law, agreeing not to enforce some of its aspects.