Debate, votes expected on Congress remap in North Carolina

Some Republicans are ready to advance a new map for North Carolina’s congressional districts next year.

The House planned to debate and vote on proposed boundaries Thursday that would replace the lines for the state’s 13 U.S. House seats. It’s happening because state judges blocked the current map’s use for the 2020 elections, saying it was likely an illegal partisan gerrymander favoring the GOP.

Republicans hold 10 of the state’s 13 congressional seats. Any replacement likely would make Democratic candidates more competitive.

A map would have to be approved to by both the Senate and House, both of which are run by Republicans. Unlike other legislation, redistricting bills aren’t subject to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

Approving new boundaries soon could allow congressional primaries to occur as scheduled March 3.