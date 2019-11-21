Arizona’s Ducey elected vice chairman of GOP governors group

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has been selected for the No. 2 role in the Republican Governors Association for 2020.

The RGA announced Thursday that GOP governors had selected Ducey to be vice chairman of the organization tasked with helping to elect Republican governors.

Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas will be the chairman.

Ducey is in his second stint as Arizona governor and is barred by term limits from running for re-election. He leaves the office following the 2022 election.