Democrat Beshear looking for ways to bridge partisan divide

By BRUCE SCHREINER Associated Press

Kentucky Gov.-elect Andy Beshear answers questions during an interview in the State Reception Room at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.
FRANKFORT, Ky.

Democratic Gov.-elect Andy Beshear is looking for ways to bridge the partisan divide as he prepares to work with the Republican-led legislature.

Beshear says combating drug-abuse problems should be achievable. He says strengthening child welfare protections is ripe for bipartisanship agreement.

Aiming even higher, he’s hoping to find agreement on big things he campaigned on — education, health care, pension protection and better jobs. Some of those issues stoked contentious debates in the past, but Beshear says they don’t have to be partisan.

The governor-elect is in the early stages of preparing a budget, too. Beshear guaranteed the $2,000 pay raise for public school teachers he campaigned on will be in his spending blueprint.

Beshear commented in a Friday interview with The Associated Press.

