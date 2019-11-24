Arizona officials working to fix campaign finance website

Arizona officials are attempting to overcome glitches in the state-run campaign finance website as the election year approaches.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported the state’s website See The Money and its campaign-finance database have not worked properly since the 2018 election.

Candidates throughout the state will file the first financial reports for the 2020 campaign cycle in January.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says her staff has spent the past year working to ensure See The Money accurately displays campaign finance information in a simple and intuitive way.

Political professionals say the website’s flaws have led to misleading or confusing data.

Hobbs says the state relies on the public to report problems with posted information, but the site still has not reached the level of being a “functional tool.”