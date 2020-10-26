The Olympian Logo
Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in suburban St. Louis house fire

The Associated Press

JENNINGS, Mo.

Two people have been killed and two others injured in a house fire in suburban St. Louis, police there said.

An 86-year-old woman and a 39-year-old man died in the Sunday afternoon fire in Jennings, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. St. Louis County police had not released their names by Monday morning.

Another man and woman were able to escape, police said, but the woman broke a leg when she jumped from a second-floor window.

Officials have said the fire was accidental, but did not give details on what is suspected to have caused the blaze. Police did say that the cause is under investigation by the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit. The county police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is also investigating.

Jennings is about 7 miles (11.3 kilometers) north of St. Louis.

