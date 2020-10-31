Monument to Civil Rights leaders restored after car crash

A monument to two iconic Civil Rights activists in Jackson has been repaired after it was destroyed in a car crash earlier this year.

The Freedom Corner monument pays tribute to Medgar Evers and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who were both assassinated in the 1960s during the Civil Rights movement. The monument was destroyed in a crash at the end of January, WAPT-TV reported.

Family, elected leaders and community members attended a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the newly renovated monument. Members of the Evers family were there, and expressed gratitude the monument had been rebuilt.

“No matter how many times it might come crumbling down, just like the faith, just like the courage that my father Medgar Evers had, Dr. King had, it still lives on,” Reena Evers-Everette told the television station.

The city used funding from the Parks and Recreation Department to restore the monument, WAPT-TV reported.