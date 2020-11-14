The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Kansas Supreme Court: Consent to search can be non-verbal

The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan.

An individual's conduct can be relevant in determining whether a person has expressed valid consent to search, the Kansas Supreme Court said in a decision reversing a lower court ruling suppressing evidence.

The ruling Friday came in the case of Gianni Massimo Daino, who allowed police to enter his apartment when he opened the door and stood aside for them to come in.

The appeals court reversed a Johnson County District Court ruling suppressing evidence after the warrantless search led to the discovery of marijuana and other incriminating evidence.

The Supreme Court said valid consent requires a showing that an individual freely expressed consent and was not merely acquiescing to lawful authority. It ruled that an individual's nonverbal conduct can be relevant because a person may express valid consent through words, acts, or conduct.

The court remanded the case to the district court for further proceedings.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National Politics

Kentucky Democratic Party taps 1st African American chairman

November 14, 2020 12:59 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service