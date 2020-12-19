The Olympian Logo
Tybee Island may decide soon on banning alcohol outdoors

The Associated Press

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga.

Georgia’s largest public beach could decide in early 2021 whether to ban drinking alcohol outdoors.

The city council on Tybee Island began weighing an open container ban in October and asked a task force to study the issue. The group will make its final recommendation in January, City Manager Shawn Gillen told WTOC-TV.

Officials began looking at banning drinking on the streets after noticing an increase in recent years of police dealing with more unruly people impaired by alcohol. Part of the solution will be putting more police on the streets.

“Although we have policemen out of their cars and they’re walking around the downtown area, they want more of that,” Gillen said.

Gillen said Tybee Island is raising police salaries Jan. 1 to help recruit more officers and fill vacancies.

