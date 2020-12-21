Ex-Nashville TV reporter, campaign staffer joins Biden team

A former Nashville TV reporter and one-time spokesperson for Karl Dean’s campaign for governor has joined President-elect Joe Biden’s White House communications team.

Biden’s transition website says Paige Hill will serve as a senior regional communications director.

Most recently, Hill served in a communications role for the Biden campaign in Georgia on post-election lawsuits and recounts. She filled other communications positions in Biden’s campaign, including in South Carolina. Hill was Dean’s communications director in 2018 when the former Nashville mayor lost to Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Before the Oklahoma native worked on campaigns, Hill was a reporter for WKRN-TV in Nashville.