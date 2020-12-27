Outgoing Texas House speaker tests positive for coronavirus

File-This June 28, 2020, file photo shows Texas Speaker Of The House Dennis Bonnen talking with others on the flight line as he waits for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at Love Field in Dallas. Bonnen, the outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as coronavirus hospitalizations in the state hovered just below their summer peak. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) AP

Dennis Bonnen, the outgoing speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, said Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, as coronavirus hospitalizations in the state hovered just below their summer peak.

Bonnen wrote on Facebook that he was diagnosed with the disease this weekend after his wife tested positive last week. The Republican said his symptoms have so far been mild and that his family is quarantined.

The speaker announced his illness on a day when state health officials said there were 10,886 people hospitalized in Texas with confirmed cases of COVID-19, less than 10 patients below the all-time high in July. Intensive care units in several parts of Texas were full or nearly full, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On Sunday, the health department reported 6,105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, another 1,452 probable cases and 51 new deaths.

The actual number of coronavirus cases is believed to be far higher because many people haven’t been tested and some who get the disease don’t show symptoms.

Health officials have warned that holiday gatherings and travel are likely to further spread the virus. Bonnen said his family remained isolated for Christmas and that they don't know how they were initially exposed.

“This disease is no joke in its unpredictability and severity, so please continue to keep your guard up and your loved ones protected," he said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus causes severe illness and can be fatal.