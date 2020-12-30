Top Democrat in NC House is resigning for appeals court seat

A top Democrat in the North Carolina House of Representatives has been appointed to the North Carolina Court of Appeals.

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that Darren Jackson will resign his seat. Jackson has served as House Minority Leader and represents parts of Wake County.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he will appoint the Knightdale lawyer to fill the empty seat on the court that was vacated by Phil Berger Jr.

Berger is the son of Republican Senate leader Phil Berger Sr. The younger Berger won a seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court in November.

“Darren Jackson has spent his legal career fighting for a more fair and just North Carolina,” Cooper said in a statement. “His decades of experience as a lawyer and elected public servant have prepared him for the bench, and I’m grateful for his willingness to continue serving our state with honor.”