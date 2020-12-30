Jones in quarantine after wife tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Doug Jones will spend the final days of his term in quarantine after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

Jones made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter. Jones said he is disappointed that he will be unable to be on the Senate floor to vote to override President Donald Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act, also known as NDAA.

"I worked really hard on the NDAA & I was hoping that my last vote in the Senate would be to override Trump’s veto. But my wonderful running mate Louise tested positive so I am quarantining & taking care of her. She’s not feeling too good but is ok," Jones wrote in a tweet.

Jones said he hopes the Senate would override the veto of the bill that he said is crucially important for the nation's defense.

Trump rejected the defense policy bill last week, saying it failed to limit social media companies he claims were biased against him. He also opposes language that allows for the renaming of military bases that honor Confederate leaders.

In 2017, Jones became the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in a quarter century. He is leaving the Senate after being defeated by Republican Tommy Tuberville.

Jones’ term ends Sunday when Republican Tommy Tuberville is sworn into office.

Jones, who as a U.S. attorney prosecuted the Klansmen who bombed a Birmingham church, is believed to be a leading contender for President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general.

In a short video accompanying the tweet, Jones urged people to stay safe during the pandemic and thanked people for their support over the last three years.

“Y'all, stay safe. Stay healthy. Take care. And again I want to thank everybody for the incredible ride of the last three years. You've just been amazing. ... We'll see you in the next chapter," Jones said.