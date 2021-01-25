Houston slaying suspect shot by police after opening fire

Houston Police investigate the scene of a shooting on the 100 block of East 44th Street, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Houston. Houston police say the suspect in a fatal shooting was shot by an officer after opening fire on him. (Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP) AP

The suspect in a fatal shooting in Houston was shot by an officer after opening fire on him Monday, police said.

The suspect, who hasn't been named, was in critical condition at a hospital, Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Troy Finner said at a news conference.

“Who knows, if the suspect would have continued to move around he could have killed somebody else,” Finner said. “The officer stepped up and protected himself and protected all of the citizens of this neighborhood.”

Two people were sitting in a vehicle and talking Monday afternoon when the suspect, a Black man who witnesses said was not provoked, approached the vehicle and opened fire, fatally striking one of the people, Finner said.

Finner said the suspect then went to a convenience store and “pointed the weapon at several citizens” but did not open fire. Then, Finner said, the suspect fired off a few rounds as he walked away from the store.

The officer then spotted the suspect. Finner said the suspect opened fire on the officer and the officer returned fire, striking the suspect.

Finner said the officer, who is white, is a four-year veteran of the force. The officer, who was not injured, has not been named. He's been put on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated, which is standard department protocol.