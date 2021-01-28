Sheriff: Ex-deputy arrested, charged after 4-hour standoff

A former North Carolina deputy accused of assaulting his wife was arrested after a four-hour standoff with authorities Wednesday night, officials said.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Curry said deputies were attempting to serve Brad Woodlief with a warrant and a restraining order when he threatened authorities and refused to leave his home, news outlets reported.

Authorities said Woodlief was accused of assaulting his wife earlier this week.

Curry said Woodlief “made threats against the safety of the deputies" when he was contacted by phone. Deputies believed Woodlief was armed.

After several attempts to get Woodlief to cooperate, authorities said a Tactical Response Team entered the home and used tear gas to end the standoff.

Woodlief’s charges include second-degree kidnapping. Curry said Woodlief will be taken to the Wake County Detention Center after he’s finished receiving medical treatment.

It's unclear whether Woodlief had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Curry said Woodlief was a Wake County deputy under a previous administration.