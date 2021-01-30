Georgia county seeks official poet laureate

A county in Georgia has announced the creation of a poet laureate program.

Athens-Clarke County said its program is seeking proposals for the position via the accgov.com website.

With a goal of expanding appreciation and awareness of poetry in the county, the poet laureate position will last for two years, and will receive funding and support from the Athens Cultural Affairs Commission for things like public poetry performances, education projects, and printed work, The Athens Banner-Herald reported.

The nomination period is open through March 2. Applicants must include a short list of their qualifications, PDF or video samples of their work, provide proof of residency and a vision statement on how their poetry will benefit the public.

The poet laureate of Athens will read at public ceremonial events such as the swearing-in of elected officials. Other expectations that go along with the position include appearing at literary and cultural events, and promoting the art of poetry and spoken word through in-person community engagement as well as social media.