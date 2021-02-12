FBI arrest 2 Missourians for alleged role in Capitol riot

Several Republican senators chose not to look at graphic video of the Capitol assault shown during Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The FBI on Friday arrested two more Missourians in relation to the January riots at the U.S. Capitol.

Springfield residents Michael Aaron Quick and Stephen Brian Quick turned themselves in to the FBI, according to a release from the agency.

They both were charged with committing unlawful activity on Capitol grounds and disorderly conduct, among other charges.

Federal charging documents against them were not immediately available. The names of their attorneys also were not immediately listed in federal court documents online.

FBI agents also arrested Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs, Missouri, on Thursday for allegedly conspiring to impede certification of the Electoral College vote. He was among a group of five people linked to a Kansas City metro chapter of the Proud Boys and arrested for their alleged roles in the Capitol breach.

A federal judge on Friday allowed Colon to be released from jail on his own recognizance. Colon, 44, was a Blue Springs police officer from late 2003 until he resigned in 2006. His attorney, J.R. Hobbs, told The Kansas City Star on Friday that neither Colon nor his family would be commenting at this time.