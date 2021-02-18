Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fatally stabbed woman

Pennsylvania State Trooper Eric Young talks during a press conference about a domestic dispute in New Wilmington, Pa., that left two dead, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A man who fatally assaulted a woman was shot and killed by an officer on Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said. (Tanner Mondok/New Castle News via AP) AP

A man who fatally stabbed a woman was shot and killed by an officer Thursday at a New Wilmington home, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police said at a news conference troopers were called to the home at about 11:08 a.m., where they saw a man assaulting the woman with a blunt instrument outside of the house, the New Castle News reported.

A New Wilmington officer ordered the man to stop. The officer shot the man when he ignored commands and continued the assault, police said.

Lawrence County Coroner Rich Johnson told the newspaper the woman was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. He said he received a call Thursday afternoon that she had died.

The man who assaulted her was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trooper Eric Jones said the names of the man and woman are being withheld pending family notification.

The officer who shot the man has been put on administrative leave, which is standard practice, New Wilmington Borough Police Chief Carmen Piccirillo said.