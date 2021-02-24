South Carolina city approve ordinance to allow solar panels

A South Carolina city has approved a zoning change to make it easier for residents to install solar panels.

The Georgetown City Council voted this month to allow solar panels to be installed on any residential or nonresidential property, The Post and Courier reported.

Those include places such as single-family homes and shopping centers.

The panels should be integrated into the building style and be as unobtrusive as possible, said Angela Rambeau, director of planning and community development for the city.