Illinois reports 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, and 14 new deaths

Illinois public health officials on Sunday reported 1,068 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 14 additional deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that within the past 24 hours, laboratories have conducted 68,094 coronavirus tests, resulting in a seven-day positivity rate of 2.3%.

There have been nearly 1.2 million COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois since the start of the pandemic, including 20,763 deaths.

State officials say nearly 3.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered in Illinois as of late Saturday.

The state of Illinois has launched a $10 million public awareness campaign to encourage members of the Black and Latino communities to be vaccinated. Both communities have been hard hit by COVID-19, but are lagging in vaccinations.