National Politics

Medical marijuana bill gets public hearing in Alabama House

The Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala.

Alabama lawmakers are holding a public hearing on medical marijuana legislation.

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a public hearing on the Senate-passed bill on Wednesday afternoon.

The bill by Republican Sen. Tim Melson would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor.

The Alabama Senate approved the bill by a 21-8 vote last month. However, the House of Representatives has previously been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals.

People could get a doctor’s recommendation to use medical marijuana for 17 types of conditions — including cancer, anxiety, epilepsy, menopause, a terminal illness and chronic pain. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.

  Comments  

National Politics

Public hearing for proposed treatment ban for trans kids

March 10, 2021 12:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service