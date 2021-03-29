3rd Oregon man arrested in attack on the U.S. Capitol

An Oregon man has been arrested in Florida on criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, court records show.

A grand jury indicted Richard Harris, 40, and federal law enforcement officers took him into custody March 18, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

Jail records showed Monday that he is being held at Broward County Jail without bail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals. It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.

On Friday, a federal judge ordered Harris detained until trial because he is considered a potential flight risk and danger to the community, court records show. His case is being transferred to Washington.

Federal prosecutors charged Harris with five counts related to the Capitol riots, including assaulting, resisting or impeding officers; obstruction of an official proceeding; and entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Harris is the third person with ties to Oregon charged in the insurrection. Last week, the FBI announced it had arrested brothers Jonathanpeter and Matthew Klein. They face charges including conspiracy to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results for Joe Biden. The brothers have not yet entered pleas to the federal charges.

Jonathanpeter Klein’s defense lawyer Michelle Sweet on Friday unsuccessfully urged for her client to be released pending trial, saying he could continue to work at an eastern Oregon ranch. Nanci Klein, the brothers’ mother, wrote a letter to the court saying that they could stay at her home. Both were ordered held in a Portland jail until at least their next court hearing scheduled for April 1.

In court documents, federal prosecutors provided images from videos and social media they say depict Harris at the insurrection. One video shows a man who appears to be Harris talking on a landline phone inside the U.S. Capitol. He is accused of making threatening remarks into the phone about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and then-Vice President Mike Pence, documents said.

A man who appears to be Harris is also captured in another video published by the New Yorker. In that video, he can be heard shouting at several U.S. Capitol police officers inside the building, documents said.