Mine safety training grants available from US government

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The federal government is making up to $1 million available for grants to promote U.S. mine safety.

The Labor Department’s Mine Safety and Health Administration said the deadline for the Brookwood-Sago grant program is May 27, with grants to be awarded by Sept. 30.

The agency said in a news release that the funding is to be used to support education and training to help prevent unsafe working conditions at mines.

The program honors 25 miners who died in 2001 in Brookwood, Alabama, at the Jim Walter Resources No. 5 mine, and in 2006 in Buckhannon, West Virginia, at the Sago Mine.

