Murphy to sign early in-person voting measure in New Jersey

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign legislation Tuesday giving voters the chance to cast ballots early in person.

Murphy tweeted Monday that he will sign the bill during a remote ceremony with Stacey Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia lawmaker whose efforts in her home state have been credited with propelling Democrats to victory there in last year’s presidential and Senate elections.

New Jersey already had early absentee voting, and most states offer some form of early voting, either in person or by mail.

For general elections, voters will be able to vote at certain designated polling places on the 10th day before a general election and ending on second day before the election.

For primaries in presidential years, voting can begin six days before the election and four days before non-presidential primaries. In both cases voting would end two days before the election under the new law.

The measure has been hailed by civil rights organizations, including the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union.