Kentucky police investigating shooting of man by deputy

Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man by a deputy who was looking into a domestic violence situation, officials said.

The state law enforcement agency said a deputy stopped a vehicle in which a male driver and a female passenger appeared to be involved in a fight in Mason County on Monday.

The man ran away, but the Fleming County deputy caught up, police said. During a struggle, the deputy fired his gun and the man was wounded, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.

The names and races of the man who was shot and the deputy have not been disclosed by authorities.

Kentucky State Police investigate shootings involving police throughout the state, as requested by local law enforcement agencies.