House Democrats continue public hearings on redistricting

Public hearings continue next week as the Illinois House Redistricting Committee gathers information for the Legislature's once-a-decade adjustment in political boundaries.

Committee Chairwoman Lisa Hernandez, a Cicero Democrat, urges taxpayers and political activists and advocates to participate with written or oral testimony in the 16 remaining hearings across the state through April 17.

After each decennial Census, the General Assembly must adjust for population changes by re-configuring the lines dividing district boundaries for the House of Representatives and Senate. There are 118 House districts nested inside 59 Senate districts.

“People throughout Illinois have insight into their communities that will be critical to the redistricting process,” Hernandez said in a statement. “Our committee is excited to hear directly from people (about) emerging demographics that need strong voices in Springfield and in Washington."

The hearings will be virtual, with in-person hearings on April 9 in Aurora, Metro East on April 11 and April 12 in Springfield. Virtual hearings will be streamed online and witnesses may testify remotely.

To voice an opinion, participants must complete a witness slip available on the House website and email it to the committee, indicating at which hearing they want to be heard.

Written testimony may also be submitted at any time. All testimony will become part of the committee's official record.

Public hearings schedule: https://bit.ly/3rzTr87