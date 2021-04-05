Suburban Philly county commissioner launches US Senate bid

The chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said Monday she is seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Val Arkoosh, a Democrat, joins Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in planning to seek their party's nod next year for the job now held by Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

Toomey is retiring, opening up a seat in a swing state that is likely to be among the country's most competitive races next year.

Other Democrats who have said a Senate run is possible include U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan. State Sen. Sharif Street has formed an exploratory committee and filed a candidacy statement with the Federal Elections Commission.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP’s unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has declared his candidacy, as have more than a half-dozen lesser known or first-time candidates from both parties.

Arkoosh, 60, who lives in Wyndmoor, is a married physician with three children. Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb, is among the state's largest political subdivisions.