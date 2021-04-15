Police: Bullet kills sleeping 7-year-old boy in Florida

Police in Florida are searching for the person who shot into an apartment and killed a 7-year-old boy who was sleeping inside.

The boy's 28-year-old mother was injured in the shooting which happened early Wednesday, Riviera Beach police said during a news conference.

Police Chief Nathan Osgood said the shooting was targeted, but it was unclear if the shooter knew there were children inside the apartment.

The boy, whose name has not been released, another sibling and their parents were asleep when the shots rang out early Wednesday. The boy was shot several times and his mother was hit at least once, police said.

The mother is recovering from her injuries, Osgood said.

“There’s people out there who know who did this,” Osgood said. “We have to come together as a community and say we can’t take this anymore. We will not take this anymore.”

Riviera Beach is near West Palm Beach.