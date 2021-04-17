Sheriff’s executive quits amid sexual harassment probe

A high-ranking member of the Cook County Sheriff's Department has quit after allegations surfaced that he'd made unsolicited sexually suggestive comments to a co-worker eight years ago, the office said on Saturday.

The sheriff's department was moving to fire Patrick Dwyer after an internal investigation had concluded that he'd violated department policy, sheriff's spokesman Matt Walberg said.

Walberg said that the comments to the woman were made in 2013 but that the department had only recently learned of them.

Dwyer, who was serving as the department's executive officer, resigned on April 9 after learning he was going to be fired, the department said in a statement.

Dwyer could not be reached for comment because his phone number could not be located.