Officer, sex offender registry suspect wounded in shootout

A sheriff’s deputy and a man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender were shot at a South Carolina home, according to authorities.

The wounded Charleston County deputy was treated by paramedics on the scene Saturday morning in McClellenville, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital, authorities said. His name and condition have not been released.

Deputies came to the home around 11 a.m. Saturday to arrest the man for failing to register on the sex offender registry and he immediately fired on them, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies fired back and a standoff began. A SWAT team sent a bomb disposal robot into the home, and video showed the man inside was wounded, authorities said.

Investigators haven't determined who shot the man, deputies said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.