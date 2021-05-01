Nichols named interim president at Georgia Highlands College

The University System of Georgia is naming an interim leader for Georgia Highlands College as its current president leaves to become president of a Pittsburgh university.

Chancellor Steve Wrigley says Georgia Highlands Provost Dana Nichols, who currently oversees academic affairs, will become interim president on July 7. That's when President Don Green leaves for Point Park University in Pennsylvania.

Nichols has been provost at 5,700-student Georgia Highlands since 2018. The college primarily serves freshmen and sophomores, although it does offer some four-year degrees. It has campuses in Rome, Cartersville, Dallas, Douglasville and Marietta.

Nichols was previously vice president of academic affairs at Chattanooga State Community College in Tennessee and dean of academic affairs at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville.

She earned a doctorate in English from Georgia State University, bachelor’s degrees in English and Spanish from Mercer University and two associate degrees from Gainesville College.

Georgia Highlands is one of six Georgia public colleges with current or impending presidential vacancies. It’s unclear if any will be filled before regents name a new chancellor to replace Wrigley, who is retiring July 1. That search is paused amid questions about whether regents have been under improper political pressure to name former Gov. Sonny Perdue as chancellor.