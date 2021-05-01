2 teens fatally shot after leading Ramadan services

Two teens were found fatally shot outside their Kansas City apartment after leading a late night worship service during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, authorities say.

Capt. Dave Jackson, a police spokesman, said in a news release that officers discovered their bodies around 11:30 p.m. Friday while responding to a report of gunfire. The release said the initial investigation indicates that a “domestic situation" led to the shooting.

The teens weren't immediately identified, and no suspect information was released.

Jackson said a large gathering of fellow worshipers who knew the family were “passionate and adamant that the victims were leading services and were really great kids.” He added that it was “a particularly sad scene.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas expressed outrage in a tweet Saturday, writing, “Our young people—and all people—should be safe coming back and forth from religious services."

Police said there is a $25,000 reward for information in the case.