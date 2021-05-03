Post office, highway renamed for officers killed on duty

A government building and a section of highway in a Mississippi city were officially renamed during a ceremony Monday to honor law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

A Brookhaven post office was renamed to the Deputy Donald William Durr, Corporal Zach Moak and Patrolman James White Memorial Post Office Building and a section of Hwy. 51 in front of the city's police department headquarters was renamed to the Corporal Zach Moak and Officer James White Memorial Highway.

A plaque with the post office’s new name was set to be added to the building, and signs were already placed at both ends of the highway, The Daily Leader reported.

Durr was a Lincoln County deputy sheriff who was shot to death in May 2017 while responding to a disturbance at a home. Brookhaven police officers Moak and White were shot to death in September 2018 while responding to reports of shots being fired in a neighborhood.

The families of the officers were present during the dedication, along with U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, U.S. Rep. Michael Guest and Mississipi state Rep. Becky Currie.

Sen. Hyde-Smith said that the honorees “gave their lives to ensure we had a safe community."

“Thank you to the families for allowing your family members to participate in the careers they wanted to participate in," she said. "We are the beneficiaries of this.”