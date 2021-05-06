Alabama lawmakers to resume debate on medical marijuana

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday will resume debate on medical marijuana legislation,

Lawmakers will take up the bill again after Republican opponents used a filibuster to delay a vote on Tuesday.

The bill would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase marijuana after getting a recommendation from a doctor. More than a dozen conditions, including cancer, a terminal illness, depression, epilepsy, panic disorder and chronic pain would allow a person to qualify. The bill would allow marijuana in forms such as pills, skin patches and creams but not in smoking or vaping products.

Representatives debated the bill for nearly 10 hours Tuesday until lawmakers adjourned shortly before midnight without a vote.

Procedural votes indicate the bill has enough support to pass if lawmakers can get to a vote.