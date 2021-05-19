Suspect in Alabama slaying fatally shot after police chase

A man wanted for questioning in an Alabama murder case was shot and killed Tuesday by law enforcement during a chase, according to authorities.

Timothy James Hogland, 32, was accused of pointing a gun at officers before he was fatally shot at around 11:30 a.m. along an interstate near Hayden, Alabama State Troopers said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Graysville police had attempted to speak to Hogland at a home Tuesday morning about the May 13 slaying of Jeremy Joseph Sehhat, when Hogland barricaded himself in a trailer, Graysville Det. Tony Washington told news outlets.

Hogland then jumped out of a window and escaped in a Honda CRV, the detective said.

Law enforcement pursued him down an interstate, where he was accused of striking a Blount County Sheriff’s Office patrol car then running away, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said. The deputy inside the car was taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not given.

Hogland then tried to carjack a female motorist before pointing a gun at law enforcement, news outlets reported, citing authorities who were at the scene. Multiple officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

Alabama State Police, Graysville police, Adamsville police, Warrior police and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office responded to the chase. Officials have not said which officers shot at Hogland.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was set to review the case.