Philly judge wins Democratic primary for Superior Court

A Philadelphia judge has been picked by Democratic voters as the party's nominee to run for an open seat on the statewide Superior Court in November.

Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Timika Lane won a three-way primary contest Tuesday, beating two lawyers in private practice from the Pittsburgh area.

The Superior Court handles criminal and civil appeals from county courts.

Lane led with almost 48% of the vote, with 76% of precincts reporting. More than 880,000 ballots were cast, about 10% of Pennsylvania's almost 8.8 million registered voters.

Republican Megan Sullivan ran unopposed for her party's nomination.

Results were still being counted Wednesday in a four-way Democratic primary contest for two open seats on the Commonwealth Court, which handles lawsuits and appeals involving state and governmental agencies.

Running were Common Pleas Court Judge David Lee Spurgeon and lawyer Amanda Green Hawkins of Allegheny County and Common Pleas Court judges Lori Dumas and Sierra Street of Philadelphia.

Republicans Drew Crompton and Stacy Wallace were uncontested.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Brobson, a Commonwealth Court judge from Dauphin County, won the Republican nomination in a three-way primary contest for an open seat on state Supreme Court.

Democrat Maria McLaughlin, a Superior Court judge, ran uncontested for her party’s nomination.