Mississippi city’s mayoral candidate withdraws from race

There are now two candidates seeking the mayor's post in a north Mississippi city.

With about two weeks before next month's general election in Oxford, the race for mayor is now between incumbent Robyn Tannehill and 18-year-old challenger Brandon Pettis, both Independents. Republican candidate Kyle Davis withdrew from the race on Friday, citing an employment opportunity, The Oxford Eagle reported.

Despite the withdrawal, Davis will still have his name on the ballot as absentee voting has already begun.

All seven alderman seats, as well as the office of mayor, are up for grabs in the June 8 election.