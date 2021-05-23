National Politics

Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at California officers

The Associated Press

BALDWIN PARK, Calif.

Southern California police shot and wounded a man who pulled a gun during a traffic stop, authorities said.

Baldwin Park Police Department officers had stopped a vehicle after 9 p.m. Friday when a passenger got out and pointed a handgun at the officers, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a brief statement early Saturday.

The man was struck several times in the torso and was hospitalized in stable condition. He was only identified as being in his 20s.

The statement did not say how many officers fired. No officers were injured.

Baldwin Park is in the San Gabriel Valley, east of Los Angeles.

