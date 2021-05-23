Shootout leaves 1 person dead, police officer injured

A shootout early Sunday left one person dead and a police officer injured in southwestern Illinois, according to Illinois State Police.

Red Bud police responded to a call of gunfire around 1:40 a.m. Sunday. Police allege a male suspect shot at a police officer. A second officer then fired at the male, killing him, according to Illinois State Police. The agency was investigating.

The injured police officer was shot in the calf and was released from the hospital.

Police did not release further details.

Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker said the deceased male is not an Illinois resident and further details would come at a Monday news conference.

Red Bud is roughly 35 miles from St. Louis.