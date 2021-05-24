Delaware DOJ: Officers justified in December hotel shooting

The Delaware Department of Justice determined that law enforcement officers were justified in using deadly force against an attempted murder suspect who shot a corporal six times and fired at two others in December.

Agency findings released released Friday said that the officers — Milford Cpl. T.J. Webb, Delaware State Police Cpl. Joshua DiGiacomo and Probation and Parole Officer George Ramsburg — protected themselves and others by shooting Evelio Rivera, the Delaware News Journal reported.

Rivera, 37, was a fugitive wanted in connection with a fight in Reading, Pennsylvania, when he got into a shootout with the officers in the parking lot of a Rehoboth Beach hotel on the night of Dec. 10.

Webb got out of his car, identified himself as a U.S. Marshal and ordered Rivera to show his hands. The report said Rivera got out and “immediately” started shooting Webb, who fired back.

Rivera’s girlfriend and her children got out of the car and ran inside. She later told police that she was afraid of him and that he had pulled a gun on her.

Ramsburg then fired once at Rivera, who ran though the parking lot. The justice department said he and DiGiacomo chased Rivera toward a nearby Cracker Barrel, where DiGiacomo shot Rivera.

Prosecutors said Rivera shot at the two agents at least twice. Investigators later determined that Rivera shot all the ammunition in his gun but believed he might have been reloading it. A spare magazine was found near his body.

DiGiacomo drove Webb to the hospital after Rivera died. The corporal had a metal rod installed from his hip to his knee because his femur shattered, according to the News Journal.

One bullet lodged in his chin was taken out through surgery, and another remains near his armpit because it’s too close to a nerve. Prosecutors said he’ll need additional surgeries to remove shrapnel lodged in his lower abdomen.