Lenexa police: Man killed in shootout with officers at hotel

A man was killed in an early Tuesday morning shootout with officers at a hotel in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, police said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m., when officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in Lenexa for reports of a man and woman arguing loudly in one of the rooms.

Arriving officers went to the room to question the people inside about the disturbance when gunfire erupted, police said. Officials said a man fired at the officers, who also fired their weapons at the man. The man was later declared dead at the scene, police said. The officers were not injured.

Police did not immediately release the names of the man killed or the officers involved.